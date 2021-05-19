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Arizona Today – Interview with the Founders of We The People Arizona Alliance
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33 views • May 19, 2021
Dr. Lyle Rapacki, host of Arizona Today, interviews Shelby Busch and Steve Robinson, founders of We the People Arizona Alliance, about the Arizona forensic audit, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the Alliance’s upcoming event on May 22, 2021.
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