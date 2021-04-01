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Firestone Walker 805 Cerveza Light Mexican Lager with Lime 4.25/5 ( this stuffs pretty good ! )
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10 views • April 01, 2021
805 Brewing out of central California slipped one past me and it was a nice surprise. This "Mexican Light Lager" ( as if Mexicans aren't light to begin with ) Comes in at 4.5 ABV, sub 20 IBUs and the SRM is a crisp 2. Brewed with lime this beers noses towards the lime more than the beer, smooth and citrusy. The initial hit is classic limed beer but it could use some salt. Superfast thru the middle altho she coats the palate well. Clean crisp and desert dry on the back end. This is a good solid brew light or not.
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Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
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Thanks for coming by, watching, liking and sharing.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://mewe.com/i/beerandgear
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