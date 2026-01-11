BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20260115 S3EJanSpecial5) Keith Haney BTS/SP Video
3 views • 20 hours ago

CTP (S3EJanSpecial5) When Tradition Meets A Moving Culture

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

A candid talk with Keith Haney on leading church change with conviction and care, built around his new book Guided by Grace. We swap stories about fear, hope, outreach, and how to update methods without bending the message.

• why narrative helps leaders model healthy change

• churches resisting change while neighborhoods shift

• methods evolve while doctrine stays firm

• practical outreach, mentoring, and digital touchpoints

• human care, stewardship, and caring for workers

• addressing racial divides with Scripture-led tools

• naming fear and building trust with small wins

• where to find Keith’s books, blogs, and podcast


https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianunited statesmoviesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
