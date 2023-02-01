American Sunrise The Resistance Chicks Fight Wokeism

"Dude Looks Like A Lady" Bearded Figure Skater?https://americasvoice.news/playlists/american-sunrise/

American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates Feb 1st, 2023

With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.

Sale for my FAVORITE Flannel Sheets and use Promo Code RC

https://www.mypillow.com/clearance-page/mypillow-closeout-sheet-sets?trk_msg=BSNGDPOK96QK90C44HKM8I3KKS&trk_contact=U3CEHGIQHQ8CNR2HO23330RC54&trk_sid=5K96MFCEP4TQRITHIV6M9KUD3O&trk_link=FH84T0T0UN64N14Q754J4HIE40&utm_source=listrak&utm_medium=email&utm_term=Click+Here&utm_campaign=Rollback+Bed+Sheet+Specialn=Rollback+Bed+Sheet+Special!

Forget Amazon: Amazing Places to shop! See below Patriot sponsors:

Register to WIN a 3-Day Adult Pass to the Old School Survival BootCamp, Hocking Hills, OH May 12th-14th, 2023! Visit: https://www.resistancechicks.com/old-school-survival-boot-camp-info-giveaway/





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!