Dramatic footage of Shia militia launching kamikaze drones in Iraq against American bases.

The interesting design of the shelter with a retractable roof stands out.

Adding:

The IRGC stated that the attack on Riyadh and the Eastern Province by 10 drones had nothing to do with Iran.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Defense, the kingdom's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 10 drones. The targets were areas of the capital (including the diplomatic quarter) and the Eastern Province with oil facilities. It was reported that there were no casualties or serious damage.

Such incidents often turn out to be provocations (false flag) by hostile forces, who copy Iranian drones (such as the Shahed-136, the American version of LUCAS) and use them to frame Iran and provoke conflicts between countries.

More, about this: The Iranian Foreign Minister claims that the US-developed drone LUCAS, which is similar to the Iranian Shahed, is being used to strike Arab countries.

That is, according to Iran, it is the US that is attacking its own allies.

Adding:

⚡️The UAE has suspended oil loading at its largest port due to a drone strike.

This refers to Fujairah, which is the end point of a strategic pipeline that allows the UAE to export oil bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding:

Iran has issued a warning to all employees of American companies in the Gulf countries and Jordan:

Employees of the following American companies should evacuate immediately, and we also warn all citizens and residents not to be near them:

Google, Amazon, Intel, IBM, Apple, Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Adobe, Qualcomm

This applies to the following countries:

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan

And: The IRGC "vowed to hunt down and kill" Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Adding: The Yemeni Houthis, allied with Iran, are threatening to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

This was stated by a representative of the Houthis, Abed al-Sour.

According to him, if the Houthis decide to do so, the movement of both commercial and military ships (including aircraft carriers) associated with the USA and Israel will be blocked.





@Intel Slava