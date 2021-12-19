© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beware the Juice and Chip – December 19, 2021
Follow
4
Share
Report
252 views • December 20, 2021
Beware the Juice and Chip – December 19, 2021
Links for video clips
Injuries:
https://youtu.be/L2GKPYzL_JQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5uL4CMGUCWB/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcYXk3SNgsLE/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/En6S5aRcCIYa/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLOjJsix7p1Z/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sCKvwivHUHHy/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qW17iciF5dFf/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qq05YhBjTwYS/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4wqTHYZcTWj/
https://www.brighteon.com/d956a34f-9691-4426-a062-e40227110619
Don’t eat the Vaca https://youtu.be/mF66t7ckPXw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5UMrcm73gvYu/
Why every vaxxed person does not die – Don’t take chances
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yf7hQSluAVj8/
They tell the same lies in every country
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x6r7W5qgYUpL/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAWyp6UEImnw/
FDA, CDC, V-Safe, and VAERS not reporting…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7n4vUVucuaNB/
This guy is just asking questions
https://youtu.be/z4MXVBqlPg4
The love of so many has waxed cold
https://youtu.be/OGcmHOGlg3c
https://youtu.be/NFvU5AGs02U
I got the new variant in TEXAS!
https://youtu.be/NRMskkoBbuM
More proof of hiding the truth to manipulate data
https://youtu.be/FVSPkp_bx44
Truck Links: About DEF and Sensors
Urea in high demand
https://youtu.be/e0z3FlDd-PA
https://youtu.be/NXl1s7DjQr8
Stock for it, fix it, delete it, or trade it. Be prepared…
https://youtu.be/O4s08NYSRW4
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Links for video clips
Injuries:
https://youtu.be/L2GKPYzL_JQ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5uL4CMGUCWB/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pcYXk3SNgsLE/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/En6S5aRcCIYa/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cLOjJsix7p1Z/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sCKvwivHUHHy/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qW17iciF5dFf/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qq05YhBjTwYS/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A4wqTHYZcTWj/
https://www.brighteon.com/d956a34f-9691-4426-a062-e40227110619
Don’t eat the Vaca https://youtu.be/mF66t7ckPXw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5UMrcm73gvYu/
Why every vaxxed person does not die – Don’t take chances
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yf7hQSluAVj8/
They tell the same lies in every country
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x6r7W5qgYUpL/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RAWyp6UEImnw/
FDA, CDC, V-Safe, and VAERS not reporting…
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7n4vUVucuaNB/
This guy is just asking questions
https://youtu.be/z4MXVBqlPg4
The love of so many has waxed cold
https://youtu.be/OGcmHOGlg3c
https://youtu.be/NFvU5AGs02U
I got the new variant in TEXAS!
https://youtu.be/NRMskkoBbuM
More proof of hiding the truth to manipulate data
https://youtu.be/FVSPkp_bx44
Truck Links: About DEF and Sensors
Urea in high demand
https://youtu.be/e0z3FlDd-PA
https://youtu.be/NXl1s7DjQr8
Stock for it, fix it, delete it, or trade it. Be prepared…
https://youtu.be/O4s08NYSRW4
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.