It's SUPER Easy to Hack American Election Machines, Change Votes, insert Viruses

This is how easy it is to hack American elections!!! HACKERS can gain access in no time and leave no trace of being there.



Voting machines have been hacked, votes have been deleted, switched to other candidates, all proven at university studies conducted by FL, CA, OH and more.

They can transmit viruses from one machine to another while collecting vote totals.





"I know America's voting machines are vulnerable because my colleagues and I have hacked them repeatedly." -Prof. J. Alex Halderman



"I actually held a demonstration for my colleagues here at the capitol. Where we brought in folks who before our eyes hacked election machines." -Sen. Kamala Harris



"Early voters in Georgia in 2018 saw machines deleting votes and switching them to other candidates." -Rep. Zoe Lofgren



"Studies conducted in 2007 found security vulnerabilities where one compromised voting machine could then infect the entire fleet of machines for an entire county." -Prof. Dan Wallach



"The machines used in Georgia have been demonstrated to be hackable through a virus that is carried on ballot definition cartridges." -Prof. Andrew Appel



"They could manipulate the outcome of the vote. They could manipulate the tally. They could delete the tally. They could compromise the vote in any number of ways." -Douglas Lute