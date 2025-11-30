"Eve & the Enigma: Restoring the Biblical View of Women | Female Equation"

Premiered Nov 26, 2025 #Eve #BiblicalWomen #GreekWordStudy

Eve is an enigma - and that's exactly how God designed her.





Traditional theology has obscured the profound mystery of "Mother of All Living" (Genesis 3:20). Through Greek and Hebrew word studies, I reveal how Scripture traces this enigma from Eden through Sirach to Paul's "Jerusalem above" in Galatians 4:26.





The truth isn't popular. Popular teaching isn't truth.





🔍 What you'll discover:

• Why "ainigma" (αἴνιγμα) in 1 Corinthians 13:12 unlocks Eve's significance

• How "Mother of All Living" connects to Sirach 40:1's universal pattern

• The shocking link between Eve and "Jerusalem above" (Galatians 4:26)

• Why restoring this understanding changes everything about biblical women





⏱️ TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 - Introduction: Eve as Enigma

0:43 - Greek Word Study: Ainigma (1 Cor 13:12)

2:49 - Sirach 40:1: Mother of All Living Pattern

5:09 - Galatians 4:26: Jerusalem Above Connection

6:11 - Restoration: What We've Lost

8:04 - Call to Action: Forsake the Foolish





This is part of my Female Equation series - exposing false doctrine through deep Scripture study.





📖 FEMALE EQUATION SERIES:

• What Traditional Theology Got Wrong About Biblical Women: [link to nEg8Var6I6M]

• Eve Was Not Made From a Rib: [link to zsaoLkYtR1Y]





🔔 Subscribe for biblical truth that challenges tradition: / @forsakethefoolish





---





📌 ABOUT MY VOICE:

The narration in this video uses an AI clone of my real voice. All the study, interpretation, and script are mine—I’m just using AI narration & images so I can produce more in-depth biblical word studies.



