[May 26, 2015] Sunlight and shadows - day and night on a Flat Earth (15.1K views on YouTube)

Sometime around 200 BC or so, a Greek mathematician named Eratosthenes invented the discipline of geography.He is best known for being the first person to calculate the circumference of the Earth, which he did by applying a measuring system using stades, or the length of stadia during that time period. His calculation was remarkably accurate. He was also the first to calculate the tilt of the Earth's axis (again with remarkable accuracy). Additionally, he may have accurately calculated the distance from the Earth to the Sun and invented the leap day. He created the first map of the world incorporating parallels and meridians, based on the available geographical knowledge of the era.How did he do all of that? Well, apparently, he noticed the shadow on an obelisk in Egypt at one location was different from how it appeared at another location at the same time of day. One had almost no shadow, while the other had a long shadow. His conclusion was that the earth must be a sphere and so with that preconceived notion, he did some math calculations to determine how big that sphere was.Seems reasonable enough, however, the same thing can be observed in the Flat Earth model. But, in the Flat Earth model, the sun is not millions of miles away. Rather it is much closer and way smaller than the standard model we've all been taught. With the smaller, moving sun inside the dome of an enclosed flat earth, you still get the same exact results as those Eratosthenes observed. In a 3D program called Poser, I created a flat plain, with two obelisks and a point light with a limited throw. I then moved that light from being over the top of one to being over the top of the other. Then I zoomed out and raised the camera high above the scene to show how day and night still works with this model as well. The point light only illuminates a specified area. The other areas remain in the dark.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology