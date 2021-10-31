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A Christian Response to Mandatory Cookies - Pastor Jeff Durbin
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53 views • October 31, 2021
Much truth in this sermon by Pastor Jeff Durbin about today's tyranny (October 2021).
What is the government's role according to the Bible? Should they mandate "cookies"? Can we really love God and neighbour and keep quiet about the "cookies"? Do we love our safety and comfort more than we love our neighbour? Will we stand up for truth?
* Source: Apologia Church - https://www.apologiastudios.com/
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
What is the government's role according to the Bible? Should they mandate "cookies"? Can we really love God and neighbour and keep quiet about the "cookies"? Do we love our safety and comfort more than we love our neighbour? Will we stand up for truth?
* Source: Apologia Church - https://www.apologiastudios.com/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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