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Reiner Fuellmich Reveals The Reason For The Covid-Genocide Is that The Great Reset Crowd Have Stolen All The Pension Funds !!!
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441 views • June 07, 2021
International Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says that he's heard testimony from investment bankers that explains the true reason for the Covid-Crime Against Humanity is that the Davos "Great Reset" crowd have stolen the worlds Pension Funds, and so they intend to murder everyone who has gotten the depopulation shot before they find out what they have done !!! The Criminality involved in this Genocide is truly staggering.
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