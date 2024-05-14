Create New Account
"Open Doors' World Watch List On Christian Persecution 2024"
Hal Graves
Published 15 hours ago

The 2024 "Open Doors' World Watch List" report has found that Christian persecution worldwide is increasing.  This includes everything from arrests, imprisonment, attacks, death, to churches being ransacked and vandalized.  In America forms of Christian persecution is happening more often too.  My new video on "Christian Persecution 2024 Worldwide."

irandeathafghanistanlibyanorth koreaattackssomaliasudanarrestsyemenpakistaneritreanigeriaimprisonmentopen doorsfamily research councilworld watch listtony perkinsworldwide christian persecutionchurches ransackedchurches vandalizedchristians fleeing countrieschristians threatened by war and extremismamerican christians are under more attacksub-saharan africa

