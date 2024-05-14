"Open Doors' World Watch List On Christian Persecution 2024"

The 2024 "Open Doors' World Watch List" report has found that Christian persecution worldwide is increasing. This includes everything from arrests, imprisonment, attacks, death, to churches being ransacked and vandalized. In America forms of Christian persecution is happening more often too. My new video on "Christian Persecution 2024 Worldwide."
