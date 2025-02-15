Mental & Musical Offerings For Lonely Souls in a Programmed World - Hip Hop Mini Mix ((432))

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Before you get any ideas, this ain't some corny poetry & cliché love song playlist in anyway that's appeasing this St. Valentino's holiday that just feels contrived or forced.. forget about the title, this is for anyone really, but at the same time, the majority of us are lost souls missing their divine connection to source.. For those in love, keep it strong! For those seeking, be patient and kind with yourself.
keeping it short and sweet.. heart-based intelligence is where it's at
Some interesting videos along the lines of what i'm eluding to::
Common Soulution - Solitude: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoBgdlLe_0Y
Mastering Navigation - Art & Science of Psychology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vod4TpSdlFE
recent mix i released regarding the lost Cosmic Principle of Care, which has everything to do with love and what i mentioned in this video in regards to what you're magnetizing and what you are magnetized to as far as what you're focused on or what you deeply care for, love, want, need, etc...
◊◊◊◊Tracklist◊◊◊◊
Intro) Sweet Music - J Boogie's Dubtronic Science
Know Thyself/Love Inna Heart -Jamaica Touch & Jonah Cristian
Poetry: How Does it Feel? - Akua Naru
Desire (snippet) - Eligh ft. Inspired Flight
Spread Love (BeBop Remix) - Take 6 (DJ's Mason & Zeph)
I Gotta Love My Life - Asop & Pete Rock
Love Affair - Scruffnuk Dust
Ain't Misbehavin' (snippet)
Fountain In The Sun - KA Zodiak
Arranged, Spoken, and produced in 432hz on 14/2/21 in snowy Bretagne, by Derek Bartolacelli aka AwakenYaMind