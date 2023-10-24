Create New Account
Philippine and Chinese Ships Collide as Tensions Escalate in South China Sea
Philippine and Chinese Ships Collide as Tensions Escalate in South China Sea


In the midst of ongoing tensions, the Philippine and Chinese Coast Guard services have exchanged accusations following two recent incidents in the disputed South China Sea. The China Coast Guard alleges that a Philippine Coast Guard vessel ignored multiple warnings and attempted to enter an area claimed by China, while the Philippine Coast Guard called actions of Coast Guard Ship 5203 "provocative, irresponsible, and illegal"


