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YOU HAVE TEN WEEKS! - FOOD CRISIS
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4162 views • May 23, 2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine "did not start a food security crisis," but it did add "fuel to a fire that was long burning,". This isn’t cyclical. This is seismic. "Even if the war were to end tomorrow, our food security problem isn’t going away anytime soon without concerted action." Coupled with widespread fertilizer shortages, supply chain issues and record droughts, the world has about 10 weeks worth of wheat on hand.
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#PREPPER #SHTF #SURVIVAL #FOODSHORTAGE #PREPARDNESS #HOMESTEAD #ECONOMICCOLLAPSE #OFFGRID #DOOMSDAY #WROL #COLLAPSE #DOOMSDAYPREPPERS #ECONOMY
👉 COUTDOWN - https://www.localprepper.net/countdown
👉 Discord - https://discord.gg/YDZ4R5U2Vy
👉 UN Meeting (full) - https://tinyurl.com/2p8ff74d
🦅 Join Our Non-Woke Group:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Trusted Affiliates:
- JASE Medical - https://jasemedical.com/?rfsn=6448865.89447cb
- Jackery Portable Power - https://www.jackery.com/?aff=1009
- MIRA Safety - https://alnk.to/hhvVdFp
- EMP Shield - https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper
- Armed American Supply - https://alnk.to/gzQVu8p
👉 Amazon:
Gear seen in videos - https://www.amazon.com/shop/localprepper
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some inks are affiliate links.
#PREPPER #SHTF #SURVIVAL #FOODSHORTAGE #PREPARDNESS #HOMESTEAD #ECONOMICCOLLAPSE #OFFGRID #DOOMSDAY #WROL #COLLAPSE #DOOMSDAYPREPPERS #ECONOMY
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