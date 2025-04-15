❗️Ukraine peace deal: Trump's special envoy Witkoff following meeting with Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ Ukraine peace deal nears as US and Russia 'come to understanding ', Trump's special envoy Witkoff following meeting with Putin
According to him, "this peace deal concerns five territories , but in reality it is much more.
We are talking about security protocols, about NATO, about NATO Article 5. There are a lot of details."