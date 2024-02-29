PT SOLO - PLANET "X" has Arrived // Get Right with God NOW!

Professor Truth changed the show direction when Arianna sent him pictures she took in Virginia - REAL TIME - of what appears to be Planet X. It can only be seen at sunrise - before the chem-trails interfere.
PT shows graphics and charts establishing the DESTROYER is here...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.