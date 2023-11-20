Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WAR THUNDER HAS A PROBLEM...WE LOOK AT A GOOD EXAMPLE GAME WHILE COVERING IT
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
7 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
18 views
Published a day ago

If you have not heard the game had a bad day and screwed its player base a little hard. This is only about gameplay and what happened and how a game exactly like this deserves more credit in the game.

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket