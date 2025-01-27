Babylon is fallen: pope Francis invites homosexual men to become priests

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 13, 2025.





In December 2023, Jesuit pope Francis announced that it was acceptable for his roman catholic priests to bless homosexual roman catholic unions and to baptize transgender people.





We also know that 80% of the Vatican’s prelates are homosexuals according to 1500 interviews that were performed by French sociologist, Frederic Martel, himself a homosexual, of Vatican prelates. Again, according to Martel’s findings, 80% of the Vatican’s prelates are flaming homos.





That goes against Leviticus 18:22; Leviticus 20:13, 1 and 2 Kings; Romans 1:27-28 and 1 Corinthians 6:9, which says: Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind.





And now, the man of sin and son of perdition at the Vatican, the pope, is inviting homosexual men in Italy to become roman catholic priests. This will only increase the rates of pedophile cases as homosexuality is directly linked to pedophilia.





Articles addressed in the video:





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington