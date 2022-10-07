Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Big Was the DART Impact?! | JWST, Hubble and More Observe NASA Crash Site
46 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 2 months ago |

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR VIDEOS


https://youtu.be/2wbJkhuCZjs


↓↓↓ Links and more in full description below ↓↓↓


You can buy me a coffee if you enjoyed this and want to support these videos. You don't have to though, no pressure. https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chrispat...


RELATED VIDEOS:

DART Mission Explained: https://youtu.be/EefqCn0kZoY

Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: https://youtu.be/7R7iRNU6FE4

JWST Images Jupiter: https://youtu.be/F2l6M-qzFsQ

Spectra Explained: https://youtu.be/1MGJFij5LqM


LINKS:

NASA article: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/dart-s-f...

Stabilised footage of DART impact: https://twitter.com/AJamesMcCarthy/st...

Streamers thread: https://twitter.com/DrPhiltill/status...

Streamers explanation: https://twitter.com/MarcoParigi1/stat...

ESA BLOG: https://esawebb.org/news/weic2215/

DART Final Image: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/dart-s-f...

Keywords
crashnasaearthcosmologytelescopemissiondartsmashatlashubbledidymosdimorphoschris pattisondouble asteroid redirection testearth defencesave planetplanetary defencedart impactjwstdidymousdart nasadart asteroiddart impact nasadid dart workdid dart succeed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket