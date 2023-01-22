https://gettr.com/post/p23wvs67024

1/4/2023 Miles Guo: The White Paper Movement should be called the “Female White Paper Movement” due to the bravery of the female participants. According to a fellow fighter inside the CCP, the corpses recovered from the Yellow River in Lanzhou and the bodies destroyed by animals on the banks of the Yellow River are more than 10,000 and that fireworks were set off simultaneously across the country within 2-3 hours lately; the president of a certain African country would rather be denounced by the CCP for taking bribes than open its borders to Chinese tourists.

#WhitePaperMovement #Lanzhou #YellowRiver #corpse #CCP





1/4/2023 文贵直播：白纸运动因女性参与者的勇敢而应被称为“女白纸运动”！据体制内战友爆料，最近兰州黄河打捞上来的尸体和黄河两边被动物啃过的尸体有近1万具，且最近在2-3小时内全国多地同时放烟花；非洲某国总统宁愿被中共揭发其受贿也坚决不对中国游客开放

#白纸运动 #兰州 #黄河 #尸体 #中共