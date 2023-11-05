Red Lentil Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

Preparation:

Prepare all the produce ingredients: Peel and cube the butternut squash, dice the onion, mince the garlic.





Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a medium soup pot. Add the minced onion and garlic, and sauté over medium-high heat for about 3 minutes, or until the onion starts to soften and turn golden brown.





Add the cubed butternut squash, 3 cups vegetable stock, and 3/4 cup red lentils. Stir. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the lentils and butternut squash are fully cooked. Stir in salt and pepper.





Use a blender, food processor, or an immersion blender to puree the soup to your liking (I sometimes leave a few chunks of butternut squash for texture!). Stir in heavy cream, if using. Taste and add salt if needed. Serve hot, garnishing with fresh herbs, spices, or additional cream or sour cream.