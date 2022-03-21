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Alan Watt "You're Not a Human Being" 3.20.22
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249 views • March 21, 2022
[Original Broadcast 4.26.20] - Dancing Nurses - Padding Death Numbers for COVID-19 - Sherlock Holmes, When All Possible Explanations have Been Eliminated, You Must Accept that The Impossible is True - Matthew Hancock, Britain's Health Minister said, We Normally Lose 10,000 a Month in Nursing Homes - Canada, Euthanasia - Julian Huxley, Knock Humans Off Their Pedestal - In the 1990s, after I had a Series of Booster Shots, I Came Down with Rheumatoid Arthritis - Bill Gates, Eugenicist - Documentary, Kizu the Untold Story of Unit 731 - Scientific Experiments on Humans - Genetically Modified Food; Canada - Total Reset of the Financial System; Digital Currency - Marx, All Wealth Comes from the People - Billionaires; IT Industry - Public-Private Partnerships that You Pay to Set Up - Porton Down; Targeting Specific Genes; Ethnic-Specific Warfare; Aerial Release of Toxins; Gain-of-Function - World War II Secret Mustard Gas Testing - Terminology to Shut You Up, "Denier"; Stigmatizing People - St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard Predicts an Economic Collapse; Promotes Testing - Movie, Land of the Blind - George Orwell did Wartime Propaganda to Convince People to Eat Food Not Fit for Human Consumption - Wear a Badge that Shows COVID-19 Test Results - Hitler and Tattoos for Identification; Soviets did this and Medical Experimentation Before World War II.
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