Along a dark road; Where is my home? Connection to WIFI? Dream

Dream from 2022-09-28A dream in some sense prophetic but more the context to become suspicious...





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2022-09-28-along-a-dark-unknown-road-and-wifi/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski