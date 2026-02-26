USS Gerald R Ford left Souda Bay, Crete this morning after a 4 day resupply & is heading to the eastern Mediterranean

💬🇮🇷 The USS Gerald R. Ford left Souda Bay, Crete this morning after a four-day resupply and is heading to the eastern Mediterranean. It is expected to be positioned off the coast of Israel within 24 hours.

Adding:

Twelve F-15E fighter jets are being deployed to the Middle East.

Adding:

Iranian delegation returned to the Iran-US talks venue in Geneva, after taking a small break from talks earlier today which lasted for 3h.

Oman's FM:

Iran-US talks in Geneva had "significant progress" today.

Technical talks will continue next week in Vienna.

Meanwhile Axios reports that Kushner and Witkoff were "disappointed" by today’s talks.



