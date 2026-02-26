USS Gerald R Ford left Souda Bay, Crete this morning after a 4 day resupply & is heading to the eastern Mediterranean

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💬🇮🇷 The USS Gerald R. Ford left Souda Bay, Crete this morning after a four-day resupply and is heading to the eastern Mediterranean. It is expected to be positioned off the coast of Israel within 24 hours.
Twelve F-15E fighter jets are being deployed to the Middle East.
Iranian delegation returned to the Iran-US talks venue in Geneva, after taking a small break from talks earlier today which lasted for 3h.
Oman's FM:
Iran-US talks in Geneva had "significant progress" today.
Technical talks will continue next week in Vienna.
Meanwhile Axios reports that Kushner and Witkoff were "disappointed" by today’s talks.