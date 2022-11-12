Thank you for Joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another addition of Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Teachings. Today we discuss “John 15, I am the True Vine”. Grab your highlighters and your Scriptures and lets get to it.





[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]





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