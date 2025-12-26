BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Political Theater, Conservitard Buffoons, Catholic Gun-Grabbers, Police State, Orphan Abuse, Race, Freemasons, War
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 1 day ago

RR 2025-12-23 #246

Resistance Rising #246: 23 December 2025

 

Topic list:
* “Right vs. Left”: THE TRUTH
* The fraudulent Catholic buffoons of the phony Right are MOCKING YOU.
* Epstein gate-keeper “Pam” Bondi and Donald Trump fight GoA and 2A.
* The CATHOLICS of gun-grabbing.
* What does some weirdness surrounding “Dick” Cheney tell us?
* “Manny Morales” rolls out the “PUG” in Miami Dade: don’t ask how much.
* Toilet Paper USA is having MAGA-tards “re-enact” the “Charlie Kirk assassination”...seriously.
* “AI is creating black women of the future!!!” The FRAUD of “positive” race-baiting.
* The State of NY—with it’s endless far-Left CATHOLIC leadership—is STILL abusing handicapped children.
* Who are the REAL abusers of “indigenous” children?
* Willowbrook
* “Bicycle Day”: 19 April 1943
* Johnny’s solutions for the “War on Drugs”.
* There’s a Sikh Mayor in Connecticut because no-one else was qualified.
* The demographics of power: who has the Jesuit Machine targeted?
* “Racism”, “profiling” and TRUTH.
* “Scotland Yard” and FREEMASONRY
* Mocking the Right: Liam Neeson, Robert FRANCIS Adultery No. II, dead Richardsons and “skiing accidents”.
* “Twinks 4 Trump”
* “Evidently an Ethiopian in the fuel supply!”
* Legends of the Marine Corpse

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

North Korea advances nuclear submarine program as Kim Jong Un oversees missile tests

Kevin Hughes
Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth&#8217;s climate

Under the Engineered Sky: How governments are secretly waging war on Earth’s climate

Kevin Hughes
The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

The hunt for government waste continues as DOGE cancels contracts worth hundreds of millions in just 5 days

Willow Tohi
Assange&#8217;s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Assange’s war crimes accusation: Nobel Prize faces criminal complaint over 2025 winner

Willow Tohi
University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

University of Oklahoma fires teaching assistant over failed essay on biblical gender views

Cassie B.
Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Israeli defense minister vows “we will never leave Gaza” despite U.S. peace plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy