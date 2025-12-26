Political Theater, Conservitard Buffoons, Catholic Gun-Grabbers, Police State, Orphan Abuse, Race, Freemasons, War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RR 2025-12-23 #246
Resistance Rising #246: 23 December 2025
Topic list:
* “Right vs. Left”: THE TRUTH
* The fraudulent Catholic buffoons of the phony Right are MOCKING YOU.
* Epstein gate-keeper “Pam” Bondi and Donald Trump fight GoA and 2A.
* The CATHOLICS of gun-grabbing.
* What does some weirdness surrounding “Dick” Cheney tell us?
* “Manny Morales” rolls out the “PUG” in Miami Dade: don’t ask how much.
* Toilet Paper USA is having MAGA-tards “re-enact” the “Charlie Kirk assassination”...seriously.
* “AI is creating black women of the future!!!” The FRAUD of “positive” race-baiting.
* The State of NY—with it’s endless far-Left CATHOLIC leadership—is STILL abusing handicapped children.
* Who are the REAL abusers of “indigenous” children?
* Willowbrook
* “Bicycle Day”: 19 April 1943
* Johnny’s solutions for the “War on Drugs”.
* There’s a Sikh Mayor in Connecticut because no-one else was qualified.
* The demographics of power: who has the Jesuit Machine targeted?
* “Racism”, “profiling” and TRUTH.
* “Scotland Yard” and FREEMASONRY
* Mocking the Right: Liam Neeson, Robert FRANCIS Adultery No. II, dead Richardsons and “skiing accidents”.
* “Twinks 4 Trump”
* “Evidently an Ethiopian in the fuel supply!”
* Legends of the Marine Corpse
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5