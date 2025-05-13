PAKISTAN SAYS IT STRUCK 26 MILITARY TARGETS IN INDIA!

Pakistan announced that its forces had struck 26 military targets and installations in India during last week's operation, none of which were civilian, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reported on May 12. However, while the exact nature of the targets and the extent of the damage have yet to be verified in detail, images and videos circulating online of what happened in the Pakistani Armed Forces' massive strike, visual evidence on May 10 corroborated by Pakistani and Indian sources, suggest that the major strike was aimed at destroying weapons and military installations of the Indian Armed Forces, even deep inside Indian territory.

Open sources reported that the Fateh missile destroyed a storage site of the famously advanced BrahMos missiles, in the Indian town of Beas. A good move by Pakistani military, they removed the Brahmos and its supporting equipment, so that it could not be used again as General Chaudhry added that BrahMos missile facility, which had fired missiles into Pakistan and killed innocent civilians, was also destroyed. Apart from BrahMos, Pakistan said it had attacked Indian S-400 air defense system, in a massive missile attack deep inside Indian territory. In retaliation, at least two S-400 were destroyed in Udhampur, along with Fateh-1 rocket launches and airstrikes across northern India. Satellite images show Udhampur Air Force Base and S-400 air defense system, before and after the Pakistani attack. Further, a loud explosion was reported in Rajouri, Indian-administered Kashmir. This is a major Indian military base, other Indian supply and weapons depots were hit during Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos. Another Pakistani retaliatory strikes were very heavy, bad news also came from the Uri supply depot, security sources reported. The depot serves as a vital logistics hub for Indian Army's operations along the Line of Control, to store and distribute ammunition, fuel and military supplies.

Meanwhile, Pakistani retaliatory strikes have brought nightmares to several Indian military bases, in response to Indian earlier attacks on three Pakistani military bases. Fateh-I missile reportedly hit the most important positions targeting Indian airbases in Kashmir. Pakistan Air Force released satellite images revealing damage at Jammu Air Base, which was seen in more than five locations. While the Indian air force’s command and control center at Udhampur airbase has been destroyed right in the middle, according to reports of missile attacks by Pakistan during the period. In Pathankot, Pakistan destroyed the Indian Army base, after coming under heavy fire from rocket launchers. Indian air defenses, which were considered “superior,” failed miserably and a fire broke out at the base, which houses AH-64 Apache, Dhruv helicopter, and other crucial Tejas equipment. On the other hand, Srinagar Air Base — which has been a symbol of Indian aerial dominance over Kashmir since 1964 — get hit. This was allegedly when Pakistani missiles struck the military installation, which is the hub for dozens of daily combat flights for the frontline operations against Pakistan, is now damaged as shown in satellite images.

Pakistani military spokesman stressed the need for national unity, saying that the country has always stood firm like a steel wall in the face of threats, and must continue to do so. In this case, Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory attack on 26 Indian military bases and positions in Srinagar, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan.

