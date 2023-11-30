Create New Account
🔥🔥Elon Musk has a message for all the corporations pulling ad money from X 🔥🔥
Elon Musk has a message for all the corporations pulling ad money from X:

"If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising… blackmail me with money…

Go f*ck yourself. GO. F*CK, YOURSELF! Is that clear? hope it is." 🔥🔥


This is unfathomably based.

The guy just doesn't care what the dying corporate media has to say about him anymore.

h/t

https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1729991837958414573?s=20

