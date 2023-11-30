Elon Musk has a message for all the corporations pulling ad money from X:
"If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising… blackmail me with money…
Go f*ck yourself. GO. F*CK, YOURSELF! Is that clear? hope it is." 🔥🔥
This is unfathomably based.
The guy just doesn't care what the dying corporate media has to say about him anymore.
