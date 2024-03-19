Create New Account
Former Acting AG Matt Whitaker: Letitia James Violated Pres. Trump’s 8th Amendment Rights
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
Published 17 hours ago

Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 - The 8th Amendment to the Constitution guarantees the right of every American to avoid cruel and unusual punishment or excessive fines. In a case with no victims, the question should be posed if Letitia James violated the 8th Amendment right.

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntmatt whitakertrending newscorrupt dojgovt collusionformer acting ag

