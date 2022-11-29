Humble DOCTOR protects patients & family by KILLING HIMSELF with PFIZER poison injection

Dr. Majdi Omar
Another fully vaccinated dead doctor to add to the list.
“I'm deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dr. Majdi Omar
passed away Sunday, Nov 27th, 2022. Our deepest condolences to his
family and loved ones.”
https://t.me/covidbc/6870
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.