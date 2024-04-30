Common Ground Debate: Niels and the Great Glass Elevator

Come jump in on this conversation and more on our free public debate board.
https://miro.com/welcome/dXVEbXhIbTFhQzZLbEVRMmJlNVNHUzk2TVZpTE9DdHJuNXVKd1I3aG1FVHFiS1pvdkU0WVhmY0VtS1ZxUFUzYXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=186776421688
Music credit to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,
@ConspiracyMusicGuru , @jeranism
@GLOBEBUSTERS1 Love you Bob! ♥️
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.