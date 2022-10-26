Dr Jennifer Daniels - Your Medicine Can Be Found In Your Pantry & Refrigerator on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (07.25.22)

HOME HEALERS COURSE SALE for $499 with COUPON CODE HOMEHEAL22 till 11/30/22!!

Carrot oil for wrinkle-free skin.



NAC to relieve writer’s block. 1/8 tsp to max of 1 tsp. Can take ongoing. How to increase flexibility. Stretch as far as you can. Pig ear – ¼-1/2 lb/day. Deviated septum-not a problem if not from trauma. Hydrate, poop, detox liver with bitters.



Listener wants to eliminate lipoma. Lipoma is a parasite house.



Knee problems. Eat pig ears 1 lb/week or drop competitive basketball. Clean up diet.



Interstitial cystitis. Caused by antibiotics. Remove chemicals from the bladder. Hydrate, cleanse bladder with bitters, increase BM to 3/day.



Prediabetes diagnosis. No such thing. Sugar in turpentine protocol doesn’t raise blood sugar. Want pure gum spirits, not anything labeled essential oil of turpentine.



Listener with stenosis asks about procedure advised by doctor.



Dr. Daniels’ mother thinking clearly, ambulating, wound completely healed. Brain function returning. Has eaten pig ears, connective tissue, liver, and ham hocks.



Listener had fibroids removed. Fibrosis and scarring causing abdominal pain, adhesions.



Anxiety is bacon deficiency. 2-4 strips/day.



Malabsorption. Food coming out undigested. Losing weight. Need to chew better. Eat more. Poop 3-6x/day. Make diet changes – eat ham hocks with the skin, rice, carrots, zucchini.



Floaters. Eyeball has dried up. Do ginger wash of eyes. Freeze the extra.



Cervical spondylosis. A normal condition. A stiff neck that hurts? Vicks on the spine from hair down to big lump.



Rice water – soaks up toxins and pulls skin together. ½ cup white rice, rinse, simmer in 2 cups water, strain off water. Keep in frig. Starch rinse removes toxins. Repeat 2x/day. Can spray hair too.



Put pig ears through a blender after cooking. Collagen deficiency. Cow feet. Chicken feet. Knee down is all connective tissue. No reason to eat organic rice. Soaking it over night gets id of the toxins. White rice has fewest toxins in it. Most toxins are in the hull. Brown rice has a lot of toxins in it.



Hypersensitive skin. Thin skin. Eat pig ears. Make jello with gelatin.



If diagnosed with cancer, what to do? Increase in cancer is imaginary – it’s because of mislabeling. Chances of needing therapy are less than 50%. Eat an organ corresponding to where the cancer is. Cancer is problem of excessive weight and not enough nutrition. Need to rebuild and cleanse.



Carcinomas in liver. Poop 3 x/day. Clean bile ducts with sauerkraut juice. Eat liver to rejuvenate liver. Something she’s eating is feeding the carcinoma. Read Candida Cleaner report. Can do coffee enema 2x/day.



Enemas count as one BM/day.



How to even out skin tone? Can buy pig face, it gets rid of scars.



Inguinal hernia – need more connective tissue.



Achy legs – were caused by nutritional deficiency.



Marijuana edibles – are covering up real reason for the insomnia. Your brain is lacking the neurotransmitters it needs, or toxins are stimulating it. Take black squid ink for neurotransmitters. Eat liver.



Cow’s foot – is from the knee down. The whole thing.



Any difference in sauerkraut juice from lactic acid ferment or from a can or jar or plastic bag?



What to do for a frozen shoulder? Chemicals and parasites are holding hands and freezing your shoulder. Drink sauerkraut juice. Poop 3x/day, drink water.

Black squid ink is also cuttlefish ink.



Sore throat – eating something that causes it, like dairy products or ice cream. Or the lymphatics are blocked.



Herpes, shingles, measles, monkey pox, HIV rash – are all shortage of connective tissue. Treat by eating pig ears.



Oxalates in vegetables – are they a problem? It’s an imbalanced diet problem.





https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/your-medicine-can-be-found-in-your-kitchen-cabinets-july-25-2022/