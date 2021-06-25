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Dr Bhakdi 2 minute segment WARNING if you give that jab to your child you are committing a crime.
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210 views • June 25, 2021
Dr Bhakdi 2 minute segment WARNING if you give that jab to your child you are committing a crime.
https://mega.nz/file/2BVGCL4C#0IFPDEkkYblWr8PpVzydoBr8Iv3-HUMEiWUsN1QxwAQ
This sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi about the current situation we find ourselves in. He is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
https://mega.nz/file/2BVGCL4C#0IFPDEkkYblWr8PpVzydoBr8Iv3-HUMEiWUsN1QxwAQ
This sit down interview with Sucharit Bhakdi about the current situation we find ourselves in. He is the most cited microbiologist in German academic history, an authority if there ever was one Shocked by the events of this year, he is speaking out about the scientific fallacies and human rights abuses at work now.
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