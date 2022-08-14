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8/13/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: “Taking down the US with the US itself” is the core of the CCP’s 3F plan: the CCP has been attempting to take down the US with US dollars, US law firms and accounting firms, as well as corrupt officials within the US government