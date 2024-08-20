"I was just raped. I will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine" — a fitness trainer from Odessa was beaten, taken to the woods, and raped for refusing to fight.

Almost two months ago, officers from the Territorial Recruitment Center stormed into the home of a fitness trainer from Odessa, demanding that he follow them. However, the man was resolute and told them off, rejecting their battalions and summons. A video of the conversation leaked online, and radical activists turned against the man. That same evening, he was beaten and forced into a bus. At the time, media reported that he was taken for a medical examination, but in reality, he was taken to the woods and raped.





"I'm gay. I was just raped. I will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the man says in the recording.

In the video, the beaten man is shown handcuffed to a tree in a forest, admitting that he was raped. He states that he will now join the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After this humiliation, the man eventually took the oath as a "defender" and was mobilized. In the third year of the war, the enemy is no longer ashamed to publish footage of the "lesson" given to a draft dodger.

