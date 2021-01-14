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CRUCIAL!! MAKE SURE YOU ARE IN REGULAR FELLOWSHIP WITH THOSE IN THE BODY OF CHRIST & PROPHETS: YOU ONLY SEE IN PART, YOU NEED THE BODY OF CHRIST FOR THE FULL PICTURE! DECEPTION IS UNPRECEDENTED!!
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60 views • January 14, 2021
***NOTE: WE MUST ALL ALWAYS BE OPEN TO CORRECTION - AS WELL - BE OPEN THAT WE ONLY SEE PART OF THE PICTURE - WE NEED TO BE WILLING TO CONNECT WHAT EACH OF US SEE WITH WHAT THE REST OF THE BODY SEES IN ORDER TO GET THE WHOLE PICTURE.
Church fellowship is foundation of the body of Christ
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2008/apr/05/church-fellowship-is-foundation-of-the-body-of/
_________________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Church fellowship is foundation of the body of Christ
https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2008/apr/05/church-fellowship-is-foundation-of-the-body-of/
_________________________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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