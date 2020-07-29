Train Derailment In Arizona Sparks Massive Fire, Partial Bridge Collapse

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Dozens of first responders are working to put out a fire following a Union Pacific train derailment near Tempe, Arizona. The bridge it was traveling on has partially collapsed, but no injuries have been reported.-
Learn More:
https://www.rt.com/usa/496550-arizona-tempe-train-crash-fire/
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