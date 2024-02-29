Create New Account
Carnivore diet gave me a new mission in life Karolina Barton (Nutritionist)
Karolina Barton, an amazing young woman, with a great strength, and positive attitude. After a life time of pain from eczema, and looking for a way to treat it, she eventually had to give up her life dream. After 3 world championships in dance, the pain became too much, and all the dietary advice only made things worse. She then decided to take things into her own hands and studied nutrition sciences, and is now doing her masters dissertation on the carnivore diet. She is a remarkable young lady.

The Vegan diet took her dance career, but carnivore gave her a new mission in life.

