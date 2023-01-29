Jesus gets woke make-over as son of God made NON-BINARY for musical - and Judas is a woman

Now a new musical version of Jesus Christ Superstar is starring a non-binary actor as Jesus – while Judas Iscariot is played by a woman. Students from the Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group last night launched what is believed to be the world's first gender-neutral production of the rock opera. The musical, written by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Tim Rice more than half a century ago, will feature Roza Stevenson — who uses the pronouns they/them — as Jesus. And the 12 apostles will be portrayed by female or non-binary performers. Lloyd Webber Licensing granted permission for the production but insisted that the lyrics and pronouns must not be changed. And the mocking of Jesus and our christian faith it seems it never stops! ONE DAY, SOON, ALL THIS MOCKERY WILL END! God bless guys and raise your voice to condemn this mockery!

