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There are no such things as mandatory interviews - Augusto Sinagra
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71 views • December 19, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYvnJtLy0gc | A massive DENIGRATING CAMPAIGN against our beloved anti-vax and anti Covid-19 lies Senator Diana Iovanovici-Sosoaca SHAMEFULLY supported by: the Italian Government, the Romanian Government, and the Romanian Police. Shame to them and to that garbage "Italian journalist" | There are no such things as mandatory interviews. The RAI "Italian journalist" should of been expelled from the territory of Romania. Where she thought she was was? Romania (my country) is a big country with culture and traditions is not Africa or the Caribbeans - said Augusto Sinagra
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