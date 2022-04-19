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"Flight attendant just announced no masks on our Allegiant flight. We are about to leave Orlando. Many people clapping.
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121 views • April 19, 2022
"Flight attendant just announced no masks on our Allegiant flight. We are about to leave Orlando. Many people clapping." — @DaveBondyTV
Check out the reaction of flight attendants and passengers on board an Allegiant flight when the announcement came in. Beautiful
Check out the reaction of flight attendants and passengers on board an Allegiant flight when the announcement came in. Beautiful
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