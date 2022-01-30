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JOB 24. YOU ARE WITNESSING THE BEGINNING OF THE LAST AND GREATEST WAR FOR HUMANITY!
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40 views • January 30, 2022
What are the Spiritual Dark Ages?
The Lord gave to man a strong delusion in 340AD 2 Thess. 2:11, so that we could try out the moral standards of men - Gnosticism; the preaching, religions, bibles, and philosophies of men. Not only does Gnosticism not work, but it is also the cause of human suffering and the reason the world is in such a mess. Now, the Lord is restoring His Bible and Kingdom. Even though you were likely saved by grace and not at all by the works of men, He commands all men everywhere to give up on the moral standards of men Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13; Rev. 18:4. Now we can be Christians and in the Lord's Army, something that was impossible to do without the once for all time, having been delivered, to the saints by the Holy Spirit Bible Judas 3.
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
https://therodofiron-org.myshopify.com/
The Lord gave to man a strong delusion in 340AD 2 Thess. 2:11, so that we could try out the moral standards of men - Gnosticism; the preaching, religions, bibles, and philosophies of men. Not only does Gnosticism not work, but it is also the cause of human suffering and the reason the world is in such a mess. Now, the Lord is restoring His Bible and Kingdom. Even though you were likely saved by grace and not at all by the works of men, He commands all men everywhere to give up on the moral standards of men Acts 17:30; Rom. 5:13; Rev. 18:4. Now we can be Christians and in the Lord's Army, something that was impossible to do without the once for all time, having been delivered, to the saints by the Holy Spirit Bible Judas 3.
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
https://therodofiron-org.myshopify.com/
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