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Whoa!! This Thing Is Big!!
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312 views • July 04, 2021
Simone Gao conducts an interview with Oregon Republican National Committeeman Solomon Yue who gives stunning information about Chinese Intel defector Dong Jingwei who allegedly handed over 1 TB (75 million pages) of evidence on a CCP 20 year plan, execution and infiltration designed to destroy America.
Support Simone's work by visiting her website: Zoomingin.tv
Support Simone's work by visiting her website: Zoomingin.tv
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