Sun Lijun Sentenced to Death at First Instance With a Two-Year Reprieve on 09/23/2022

Sun Lijun, former member of the Party Committee and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Public Security, was sentenced to death at first instance with a two-year reprieve on September 23, 2022
