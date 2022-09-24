Sun Lijun Sentenced to Death at First Instance With a Two-Year Reprieve on 09/23/2022

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https://gnews.org/post/p1osp17b7
Sun Lijun, former member of the Party Committee and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Public Security, was sentenced to death at first instance with a two-year reprieve on September 23, 2022