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GARLAND TERROR ATTACK - behind the scenes
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50 views • July 21, 2021
If you were not at the Draw Muhammad Art Exhibit & Contest in Garland, Texas on May 3, 2015 then this is the next best thing! From before the start until after the end, The United West lets you experience this historic event with never before seen footage from inside the Curtis Culwell Center and other unnamed locations. If you want to feel the atmosphere, join us for an unforgettable journey!
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