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Nurse Fired for Refusing Covid Injection
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92 views • December 23, 2021
A nurse of 14 years was fired on December 14, 2021 for not agreeing to be injected with an experimental, gene-altering, pharmaceutical drug. She tells her story on written paper so as not to be immediately censored by the psychopathic billionaires who control social media (think YouTube).
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