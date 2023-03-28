Once again there’s been another mass killing at yet another school where all who were attacked were completely defenseless. And once again the left, spearheaded by the Biden Administration, moves to utilize the tragedy that they incentivize to push their agenda to make every citizen defenseless as a remedy for violence perpetrated with firearms. They actively hate America, hate individual sovereignty, they hate God, and they hate the nuclear family. This downward spiral that they call progress is just beginning its destructive campaign.
https://apnews.com/article/nashville-school-shooting-covenant-school-5da45b469ccb6c9533bbddf20c1bfe16
https://usafacts.org/data/topics/security-safety/crime-and-justice/firearms/firearm-deaths/
https://www.usconcealedcarry.com/resources/gun-facts-and-fiction/mass-shootings/
https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2022/02/03/what-the-data-says-about-gun-deaths-in-the-u-s/
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3887145
Body Cam Footage of the takedown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ue2tZa4hT0c
ON PODCAST: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/thelightbulbinitiative/episodes/EPISODE-22-COVENANT-SCHOOL-MASS-SHOOTING-IN-NASHVILLE-TN-e219peu
