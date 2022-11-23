Where are we going in the UFO with all the stories and LIES?

Complete discussion with my co-host about the world being feed lies and more stories about what aliens are really doing here. Never mind trying to convince people they need to talk to aliens. Then many are trying to say they are beings or inter-dimensional beings they are not the same. How many races are really here? Is our history even close to the truth?
