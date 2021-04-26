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CONSPIRACY 2NIGHT NIGHT 4
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20 views • April 26, 2021
CONSPIRACY 2NIGHT NIGHT 5
https://rumble.com/embed/vdf4w3/?pub=55345
Warp (wôrp)
Intransitive verb: To turn or twist
(Wood, for example) out of shape; deform.
Intransitive verb: To alter from a normal, proper, or healthy state; twist or pervert: synonym: distort.
Intransitive verb: To arrange strands of yarn or thread lengthwise onto (a loom) in preparation for weaving.
We are the virus. The "people" they want to save are few, meaning themselves!
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT PEOPLE NEED TO BE INJECTED
WITH: CARCINNOGENS, TOXINS, ABORTED FETAL CELL, ANIMAL DNA, PARASITES, ANTIBIOTICS,
FUNGI, INSECTICIDES, DESINFECTANTS ETC. IN ORDER TO BE "HEALTHY" YOU MAY NEED TO RE- EVALUATE WHO THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST IS.
SUPPORT:
https://cash.app/$TRUCKENATOR
https://rumble.com/embed/vdf4w3/?pub=55345
Warp (wôrp)
Intransitive verb: To turn or twist
(Wood, for example) out of shape; deform.
Intransitive verb: To alter from a normal, proper, or healthy state; twist or pervert: synonym: distort.
Intransitive verb: To arrange strands of yarn or thread lengthwise onto (a loom) in preparation for weaving.
We are the virus. The "people" they want to save are few, meaning themselves!
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT PEOPLE NEED TO BE INJECTED
WITH: CARCINNOGENS, TOXINS, ABORTED FETAL CELL, ANIMAL DNA, PARASITES, ANTIBIOTICS,
FUNGI, INSECTICIDES, DESINFECTANTS ETC. IN ORDER TO BE "HEALTHY" YOU MAY NEED TO RE- EVALUATE WHO THE CONSPIRACY THEORIST IS.
SUPPORT:
https://cash.app/$TRUCKENATOR
Keywords
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